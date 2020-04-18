What -Is-Ninjutsu-OS

Ninjutsu Project

Ninjutsu is Penetration testing/Red Teaming distribution based on Windows focused on Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, Android Penetration Testing.

It includes a full portable arsenal for security experts, but it also includes pre-configured and installed Android Pentesting Integrated Environmental, In addition, protect your privacy by tweak and customize Windows 10, disable the collection services/Apps to improving your anonymity/performance.

Security

Ninjutsu OS includes a full arsenal of security-oriented tools to perform penetration tests, security audits, and more.

Privacy

Ninjutsu includes Proxycap , Shut10, WPD10, and simple Dnscrypt which designed to defend your privacy and your identity.

Features



Global variables

Prefills the commandline

A complete arsenal of security tools

pre-configured and installed Android Pentesting Integrated Environment

Terminal Features Copy Paste trminal

Donation

I love to share my project and it takes me a lot of thought and time. I do it because I know how it’s hard to build a penetration testing environment & I think it’s important to share my knowledge and give back to the community as many have done before me.

For everyone who would like to support the Ninjutsu Project, Your support is greatly appreciated to Ninjutsu project and help us develop new versions of the system.

There are Paypal/BuymeCoffe button below for give a single donation, You can support my on-going work via monthly instalments by clicking the Patreon button below.

Community

Daownload :

MEGA : Soon

Google Drive : Part 1 Download ninjutsu-v1.0.zip || Part 2 Download ninjutsu-v1.0.zip

Onedrive : Part 1 Download ninjutsu-v1.0.zip || Part 2 Download ninjutsu-v1.0.zip

UptoBox : Download ninjutsu-v1.0.isp

Torrent : Yandex-Ninjutsu-v1.0.iso

The SHA-1 hash/MD5 for Ninjutsu-v1.0.iso

File name : Ninjutsu-v1.0.iso

SHA1: 76C2A51F5CEE12CE35FDF88B2261662C54D8B770

MD5: FD295F038577D12CCAEE844D8BA99F8E

Username : Administrator

Password : toor

Ninjutsu Team

Hasan

who is next !! (Ninjutsu.os [at] Gmail.com)

Screenshot

Desktop :







Red Team Toolkit

Android Pentesting Integrated Environmental

Context menu (Mouse Right-click Features)











