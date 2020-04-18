What -Is-Ninjutsu-OS

Ninjutsu Project
Ninjutsu is Penetration testing/Red Teaming distribution based on Windows focused on Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, Android Penetration Testing.
It includes a full portable arsenal for security experts, but it also includes pre-configured and installed Android Pentesting Integrated Environmental, In addition, protect your privacy by tweak and customize Windows 10, disable the collection services/Apps to improving your anonymity/performance.
Security
Ninjutsu OS includes a full arsenal of security-oriented tools to perform penetration tests, security audits, and more.
Privacy
Ninjutsu includes Proxycap , Shut10, WPD10, and simple Dnscrypt which designed to defend your privacy and your identity.
Features
- Global variables
- Prefills the commandline
- A complete arsenal of security tools
- pre-configured and installed Android Pentesting Integrated Environment
- Terminal Features Copy Paste trminal
Community
Screenshot
Desktop :
Information Gathering Tools
Exploitation Tools
Red Team Toolkit
Android Pentesting Integrated Environmental
Web Application PT Tools
Context menu (Mouse Right-click Features)
